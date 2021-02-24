TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s state revenue has outperformed projections for seven months in the Mini-Cassia region. Businesses have seen a similar financial resiliency throughout the course of the pandemic.

Not only do most existing businesses continue to survive, but the region is also experiencing significant growth.

Penne Main — president and CEO of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce — believes local businesses’ ability to pivot stems from the region’s farming roots.

“If you’re a farmer or a rancher in Southern Idaho, you never have a day off. There’s a general work ethic that is transferred to all of us in the Mini-Cassia area. We’re all in this together,” said Main. “I do believe that getting up, suiting up, showing up and getting the job done has kept us resilient in the pandemic because we not only have us to feed, but we have the world to feed.”

Main added businesses such as restaurants and manufacturing plants were hit particularly hard by the pandemic; but instead of giving up, they found solutions to issues presented by the pandemic, which has allowed them to move forward.

