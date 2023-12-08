TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2nd South Market, located on Second Avenue South in Twin Falls, received a congressional record statement from the U.S. Senator James Risch’s office on December 7th, in recognition of representing Region Five for the Support of Local Gems Initiative.

Support Local Gems Initiative is a statewide campaign that encourages Idahoans to support small businesses during the holiday season. One small business is selected from each Idaho region to be distinguished as a local gem.

All who were present to witness 2nd South Market be recognized as a local gem included Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce, Idaho Senator Linda Hartgen, Idaho Representative Lance Clow and more.

Mike Mathews, the Idaho Deputy Chief of Staff for Senator Risch presented the statement to 2nd South Market owners, Dave and Lisa Buddecke.

“With 2nd South Market being the first food hall in Idaho the senator made note of it and was proud to honor them with the Idaho Local Gems Award,” said Mathews.

Senator Risch started the Support Local Gems Program four years ago. According to Mathews, he believes that the senator hopes this recognition will further help 2nd South Market thrive and attract even more customers.