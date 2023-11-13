TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — La Mechiocana opens their first location here in Twin Falls, located at Flimore St.

The ice cream shops name and emblem come from the town, Michoacán, Mexico but this shop has traveled far from home.

La Mechiocana has brought the much loved, paletas, which are a frozen desert made of fresh fruit to the Hispanic community here in Twin Falls.

The business strives to keep the Mexican culture alive.

“To support the community, the Hispanic community, and just in general in Twin Falls and then our goal is to grow. Hopefully, a second store on the other side of town and just be more involved in the community, Timmy Tefsfazghi, the owner, says about his plans for the future.

Though there is Mexican ice cream this shop is not exclusively just for the Hispanic community.

“There is something for everyone. Our menu is very very broad. We have dairy free products, we have a lot of warm items as well, winter is coming. So there is something for everyone. So we have 38 flavors of ice cream and over 50 flavors of frozen popsicles,” founder, Gabriel Gallegos said.

They have flavors native to Hispanics, like Guanabana and Mamey, but they also have classics like Cheesecake and Cookies and Cream.