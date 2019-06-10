Buhl Fly-In celebrates aviation industry during annual event

On Saturday, the Third Annual Buhl Fly-In made a landing in the Magic Valley to celebrate local aviation.

Vintage airplanes and cars were displayed at the Buhl Municipal Airport. The Buhl Rotary Club provided pancakes for those early risers attending the event.

The festivities were hosted by Foothills Aviation and included a spot landing contest, a mini jet for the children to see. The event was to provide the community an interactive experience for all ages to enjoy.

"It's been really great to see all these people that want to learn," said flight instructor Isaiah Fee. "I've learn a lot in the process."

Canned food donations were collected as well to go toward a local food bank.