Buhl business helps those affected by house fire

A new business is doing their part in helping those affected by the house fire Sunday night in Buhl.

KanakA Bistro in Buhl opened their doors for the first time Monday, and also gave back to the community at the same time.

When the bistro opened their doors, they decided to set up a donation jar and box, to help the family in their time of need.

Angel Salazar with KanakA, said it was just the right thing to do.

“We want to give back to the community, we want to do as much possible as we can do,” Salazar stated.

They don't have a set amount they want to raise, but they will keep out the jar and box as long as needed.

