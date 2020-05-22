Idaho sees record number of unemployment claims filed

During the nine weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic Idaho has received 136,901 initial unemployment claims, which is 2.3 times the total number of initial claims filed in 2019.

The Idaho Department of Labor also saw 5,800 new unemployment claims filed last week, according to a news released by the department issued on Thursday.

The department saw a similar number claims field for the previous week. The number of people requesting a benefit payments dipped to 60,121, a decline of 8 percent from the previous week.

As of May 16, total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 layoffs reached $240 million.

COVID-19 layoffs for people under the age 25 account for almost 20 percent of initial claims for the week of May 16. Male claimants represented 52 percent of claimants – a slight majority between the two genders.

About 50 percent of claims filed during the week comprise the following four major industries:

• Accommodations and food service industries accounted for about 15 percent

• Manufacturing made up about 13 percent

• Retail made up about 11 percent of claims

• Health care and social assistance made up about 11 percent.

Weekly claims by county and industry are available on Idaho's claim data dashboard at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims

