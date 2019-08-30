Kimberly-Hansen see more drug arrest in past year

The Kimberly-Hansen Police used a grant to crack down on drug trafficking in their jurisdiction.

Some of the officers were able to participate in a narcotics interdiction from January to June of this year. They were provided with the skills and resources. The grant was available through the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.

"Combined total of a little over $75,000 and equipment and overtime for the officers to go out and get drugs out from our community," said Jeff Perry, the Kimberly-Hansen police chief.

In July, the department reported they've made 124 drug arrests and counting, the arrests are more this year compared to last year.

"Right now we're averaging about 20 drug charges on individual a month. The good news about that is that we're cleaning it, clearing it up from our communities," Perry said. "It's not a lot from our local people that are getting hit with these drug charges. Highway 50, Highway 30, a lot of people coming through the area that are bringing drugs into our communities."

Their goal is to keep the drugs out from their jurisdiction. Perry encourages for the public to notify law enforcement on any suspicious activity.

"We do everything we can to keep our communities as safe as we can," he said.

To contact the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department call 208-423-4153.

