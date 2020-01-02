Magic Valley St. Luke's welcomes 2020 New Year's baby

Jan. 1 marks the beginning of the New Year, a new decade and new life for babies born across the world.

Quinn Adams, the first Magic Valley baby born in the year, sleeps infornt of her parents Shea and Creighton Adams. Quinn was born 5 a.m. New Year's Day. (KMVT/KSVT)

A little more than 390,000 babies are expected to be born on New Year's Day across the world, according to UNICEF.

A little more than 10,452 babies are expected be born on the first day of the year, a number down from the 11,283 UNICEF estimated were born on Jan. 1, 2019.

For the day in 2019, St. Luke's Health System in southcentral Idaho reported zero birth at locations in Twin Falls, Jerome or the Wood River Valley. But 2020 has been a different story already with St. Luke's Magic Valley reporting two babies born as of 3 p.m. The first of those was 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Quinn Adams, daughter of Shae and Creighton Adams, and the first Magic Valley baby born in the year 2020.

"It was either the New Year's baby or come before the New Year for the tax break," Creighton Adams said jokingly.

Shae and Creighton, both 25 and from Rexburg, said they were visiting Creighton's family in Twin Falls over the holiday, and were originally planning on leaving Jan. 3 after the New Year. On Monday, they went to the doctor at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls Creighton and Shae said when they found the baby was coming and they could either drive to their doctor in Idaho Falls or stay here in Twin Falls and have Quinn.

"We weren't expecting that, it caught us off guard a little bit," Creighton said. "We were like ok we have a couple of days, and then when he said that, were like oh this is really happening now."

"We were like, oh we have a couple of hours," Shae said.

Both Creighton and Shae said the response from doctors and family has been incredible experience.

"We didn't really think about it until people said oh this is the New Year's baby and people in the room, the delivery room delivery started yelling this is number one we got it," Shae said.

As of 3 p.m., Monday a spokeswoman for St. Luke's Magic Valley said a second baby had been born in Twin Falls. In 2019, Twin Falls had the first New Year without a New Year's baby.

According to UNICEF, the United States is among eight countries that account for half of all births taking place across the world on New Years. In India alone 67,385 babies are expected to be born today, followed by China with 46,299, Nigeria with 26,039, Pakistan with 16,787, Indonesia with 13,020, The United States of America with 10,452, The Democratic Republic of Congo with 10,247, and Ethiopa with 8,943.