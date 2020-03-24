Twin Falls company helps employees with childcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting schools or even restaurants in the community; it's impacting daycare centers, too.

Jensen Jewelers CEO Tony Prater admitted he didn't think of the idea himself; it was something most of the staff came up with in the middle of last week.

That's why Jensen Jewelers, a company right here in Twin Falls, decided to step in for parents who don't have a babysitter or can't afford one, especially at a time like this.

CEO Tony Prater said the company's conference room has become a place where his employees can spend time with their kids and for kids to have a chance to be around their like-minded peers again.

Prater admitted he didn't think of the idea himself; it was something most of the staff came up with in the middle of last week.

Monday, they executed the plan.

One of Prater's employees used to own a daycare center in the past, so she used the same supplies to turn the conference room into a daycare center. Prater said because of her help, it didn't leave any financial strains on the company, ensuring they are a "very family-oriented company."

"It hasn't interfered with anything, and it's nice to have the kids here," he said.

And it doesn't end there.

After the closure of the Magic Valley school districts due to COVID-19, Prater decided to bring some of these teachers on board to help look after these preschoolers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pretty neat, huh?