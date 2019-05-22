1 dead, 1 injured in crash south of Hagerman

One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash south of Hagerman.

Idaho State Police was notified of the crash at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. ISP said Jacob Johnson, 25, of Twin Falls traveled west on 1200 East near Quail Run Lane when he failed to follow a curve in the road and went off the road. The pickup struck a tree, jumped a canal and came to rest on private property on Quail Run Lane.

According to an ISP news release, the crash happened at about 2 a.m. Neither of the occupants wore seat belts. Jacobson’s passenger died from his injuries at the scene. Their name is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

Johnson was transported to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding by ground ambulance and then later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Coroner.