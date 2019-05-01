1 dies in Lincoln County train crash

One person died after a train struck a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Police Department and Gooding County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. to the railroad crossing near West Pole Line Road and Arkoosh Road, near the Gooding-Lincoln County line.

When law enforcement and Lincoln County EMS arrived they found the male driver of a white Chevrolet pickup. The pickup was struck by a Union Pacific Railroad Train. The driver of the pickup died of his injuries at the scene. According to a news release, the conductor and engineer of the train were not injured and the train did not derail from the tracks.

Next of kin was notified of the pickup driver’s death, but the name of person or his age was not released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation for the accident. They were also assisted by Idaho State Police, Shoshone City & Rural Fire, the Lincoln County Coroner and the Union Pacific Railroad.

A press release issued by the Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith and Interim Sheriff Steve Phillips said more information will be released when it becomes available.

KMVT has reached out to Union Pacific Railroad and is waiting for a response.