Last known skier recovered after deadly avalanche at Idaho resort

UPDATE:

The last known skier in a deadly avalanche at a northern Idaho ski resort has been recovered.

Rescue crews are still looking for one missing skier after Tuesday's avalanche on Wardner Peak at Silver Mountain Ski Resort in Kellogg, Idaho (Source: KREM)

Silver Mountain Ski Resort posted on its Facebook page Thursday. Rescuers recovered the skier's body from debris at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

The resort said they've received no other missing persons reports and rescue teams were returning to the mountain house.

They thanked the Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Shoshone County Search and Rescue, the Coeur d'Alene FEMA Disaster Team, ski patrol members from resorts throughout the region and volunteers in the effort.

An avalanche struck part of Wardner Peak on Tuesday that resulted in two deaths and five skiers injured. The resort received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member about a skier they'd not been able to contact.

The resort was closed Wednesday and Thursday for rescuers to continue the search. On Wednesday, the ski resort reportedly had 80 searchers probing the debris fields.

The ski resort expressed their thanks and condolences to those involved.

INITIAL STORY:

One person remains missing at an Idaho resort near where an avalanche on Tuesday killed two skiers and injured four others.

The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search.

The resort says it received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier.

Resort officials say the ski patrol, aided by dog units, conducted a search and has not found the missing skier. The avalanche happened Tuesday on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.