Brayden Thorne raises more than $15,000 for Walk for Wishes

While many 10-year-olds spent their summer playing video games or riding their bikes, Brayden Thorne spent his raising money for Make a Wish Idaho.

10 year old Brayden Thorne raised over $15,000 for Make a Wish Idaho.

Brayden raised $17,515.

"I'm doing it because I know how it feels because I was not one of them, but I could have been, because I was born with a kidney disease," said Brayden Thorne.

All of the money that is raised by participants goes directly to granting wishes for children in Idaho.

"The Twin Falls, Magic Valley area is an incredibly giving community and we couldn’t do the work that we do without their support," said Helene Peterson, event organizer. "It’s because of them that we are able to grant 10 wishes this year, out of the 96 across the state."

It's not just a walk, it's a celebration.

"What we are really trying to do is honor those wish kids that we’ve been able to grant wishes to, as well as pay it forward and be able to give back to the wish kids in the Magic Valley community," said Peterson.

Brayden has spent the past four months fundraising, because he wants to make them happy.

"I like that people are trying to fundraiser for them and trying to help them," Brayden said.

N2 packaging donated $3,005 because they were inspired by Brayden's passion.

"Most kids at that age, you know they are really focused on their own personal things," said CEO Scott Martin. "But for them to be raising funds for other kids, and things that will impact other families, I think that’s what really hit home, and encouraged everyone to get the donations," CEO Scott Martin of N2 packaging said.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.