10-year old boy hospitalized after falling into Twin Falls canal

A 10-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after falling into a canal on Friday evening.

According to Lori Stewart, a spokesperson for The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 6:18 p.m. The incident happened near 2600 East and 4200 North.

Stewart said the boy was riding an ATV when he fell into the canal. How long he was submerged is unknown at this time. Stewart said life-saving efforts were made.

The boy was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley and then via air ambulance to a hospital in Boise.

Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the scene as well.