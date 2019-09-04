'100 Deadliest Days' of summer concludes with preliminary numbers

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days. That is the period of time that first respondents see an increase in fatal car accidents.

The '100 Deadliest Days' of summer concluded on Labor Day, and has preliminary numbers (Source: KMVT)

"This summer, during the 100 deadliest days of driving, we had less crashes, less fatal crashes, than we've had in recent years," said Lt. Robert Rausch from the Idaho State Police. "We did better, preliminary numbers are in, that's all we have. It's looking right now, statewide we have 90."

The summer of 2018 had 101 fatal car crashes.

Rausch explained why this year may have seen a decrease.

"People have largely affected some of the habits that they have had previously, what I mean is there is less impaired driving crashes than there have been. We are still having a problem with inattentive crashes, or inattentive while driving," Rausch said.

More people have accidents in the summer months than other times of the year because people simply drive more.

"During that time, our vehicles are put to the test, not only in terms of miles, but in terms of pulling things, in terms of heat, stop-and-go traffic due to congestion," said Rausch.

Going into fall and the holiday season, police remind everyone to not let road rage get the best of you.

"I would encourage you to have patience, have plenty of following distance, keep your speed at a respectable level and remember, as we come in to September, kids are back in school, so really look for kids, pay mind to school zones and places where the speed limit is reduced because of children in the area," said Rausch.

The official numbers will be in the first week of October.