10th annual cow pie challenge has a new twist

The annual Twin Falls versus Canyon Ridge football game was Friday night hosted by the Bruins.

The whole week was dedicated to school pride and dedicating time to honor servicemen and women. Both school's hosted their own events, but Friday they all came out to celebrate and have fun at the service bowl. They kicked off the night with the cow pie challenge.

In years past, they released a cow and participants would place bets on where the cow would deposit it's pie.

But after a mishap last year, they decided to do it differently.

"So we're out here with the Canyon Ridge Twin Falls service bowl, and we do the cow pie challenge, with no cows this year, but it's still going to be fun, we raise money for teacher mini-grants with this fundraiser," said Stephanie Hudson from the Twin Falls Education Foundation.

This is the tenth year of doing this cow pie challenge, but the first year without a cow.