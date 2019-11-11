$11.5 million fire bond passes in Ketchum

Blaine County election officials had to recount a couple votes Wednesday to determine of the $11.5 million municipal fire bond would pass.

Ketchum Fire Department (Source: KMVT)

The Ketchum Municipal Fire Bond was voted on in Blaine County Tuesday night, determining whether voters were in favor or against the fire department receiving an $11.5 million bond.

"Public safety is our number one priority and this bond addresses an issue that we identified 20 years ago as something we needed to take care of. So, now we get a chance to build a fire station that will serve our community for many years to come," says Neil Bradshaw, mayor of Ketchum.

On Tuesday, Ketchum had a handful more of votes to count, and officially have passed it for approval. The new facility will be approximately 14,000-square-feet in size.

KMVT reached out to election officials but were not provide with additional information about why there was a recount and how much that impacted the results of the election.

The bond needed a supermajority to pass. On Tuesday night, initial results indicated the bond received 67 percent of the votes to pass the bond.