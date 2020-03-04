11th Annual Empty Bowls Event raises money to feed Magic Valley residents in need

The 11th annual empty bowls event took place Tuesday at the Canyon Crest Event Center.

The event is to help the South Central Community Action Partnership.

All of the money raised throughout the evening goes into their food box program, which provides nutritious, healthy meals to those who can't afford them in the Magic Valley.

The event is called empty bowls because the empty bowls signify the people who can't afford to eat.

"Last year, we provided food assistance to over 13,000 food boxes, representing a little over 600,000 pounds of food, so there is a great need here in the Magic Valley and this helps us meet part of that need," said Ken Robinette, the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership.

The bowls were made by Hands On Pottery and the College of Southern Idaho art program.