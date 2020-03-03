11th annual Safety & Business Fest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -- The Safety & Business Fest of Southern Idaho is the combined efforts of the College of Southern Idaho, federal, state and local agencies, large and small businesses, and non-profit organizations coming together to promote safety and health.
These workshops, located in the Health Sciences and Human Services building, are free to the Magic Valley public to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn what we can do to make our community a safer place to work and live.