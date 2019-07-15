12-year-old dies in ATV accident near Elba

Updated: Mon 12:21 PM, Jul 15, 2019
ELBA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy died over the weekend in an ATV accident.

Undersheriff George Warrell said on Saturday around 8:45 p.m., they were called to the area of Elba-Almo Road and East 1740 South in Elba for a boy involved in a four-wheeler crash and was not breathing.

Warrell said the boy was on an ATV moving cattle from one area to another and drove down a "marshy" part of the property. The ATV slid down into a hole and flipped over, punning the boy under the ATV.

He died at the scene.

The father told officials that the boy had been doing this since he was 6 years old and Warrell said that this was a tragic accident.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Malta Quick Response Unit, Malta Ambulance and Life Flight were on scene.

 
