14th Annual Rally in the Valley event to take place July 13-14

Motorcycle group Snake River Bros, who is also a nonprofit organization, will be holding their 14th Annual Rally in the Valley this weekend.

This is their biggest fundraiser event. The money raised will help support the group's mission, which is giving money to children in need in the Magic Valley.

This includes any medical issues or even helping out other charity organizations throughout the year.

Toma Bartlett, a member of the group, said they have bands coming from Boise and Mountain Home to play for the event.

"I think the big thing that we're really aiming for is that it's family-friendly," Bartlett said. "In years past, it's been designed around our organization and we're branching out and try to let people know that we're here."

Since the start of the organization, they've given out about $300,000.

The event is Friday and Saturday and Bartlett said people can head out to Murtaugh Lake, where it's held, at any time.