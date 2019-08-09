15th annual shop with a cop takes place at Fred Meyer

Thursday morning, the 15th annual Shop with a Cop event took place at Fred Meyer.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and local police departments joined together to help children buy school supplies.

The event is supposed to help students and their families who are struggling to pay for back-to-school supplies.

Each student gets paired off with a police officer or a sheriff deputy and they walk through the store getting new socks, new shoes, binders, highlighters, or anything else they may need to make their first day of school a success.

“It’s really important for the sheriff's office to interact with members of our community to understand what the needs are," said Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sherrif’s Department said. "Our goal is to have the greatest impact that we possibly can have in our community to help others out.”

Fred Meyer has been a partner of this event for six years.

“We are looking for those kids, where it's a struggle," said Capt. Scott Bishop. "You're going back to school, and we relate back to when we were kids, you think of, you don't have the backpack, you don't have the school supplies, you have ratty shoes, you don't even have clean socks, so how do you fix that, if you can do that for the kid the first day they go in to school. They just have a different walk about them, they feel a little bit better about themselves,”

They hope that by making the kids feel confident on the first day of school, they will have a good year ahead of them.