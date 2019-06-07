Oakley boy to represent Idaho for diabetes advocacy in D.C.

An Oakley boy is one of more than 160 in the nation heading to the nation's capital to advocate for a disease that many in America have.

Photo of Connor Hitt who will be representing Idaho in Washington D.C. Courtesy of Lisa Hitt.

Connor Hitt, 16, will be Idaho's only delegate to advocate for Type 1 Diabetes in Washington D.C.

He was chosen by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to go talk to members of Congress about the need for support and research to ultimately find a cure.

"When he was first diagnosed, for a long time, I hated it. But, seeing him go out there and see him do big things like this, I'm very proud of him," said Lisa Hitt, Connor's mother.

According to the American Diabetes Association, about 1.25 million Americans have Type 1 Diabetes and an estimated 40,000 people will be newly diagnosed each year.

"It feels pretty good," Connor told KMVT. "There are a lot of people who face these problems with diabetes in our daily lives. It feels good to help be the voice."

Connor and the other delegates, who will also include five international children, will be in Washington D.C. from July 8-10.