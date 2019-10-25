19 Idaho schools win grant for new kitchen equipment

After a competitive application process, 19 Idaho schools were awarded a federal grant totaling to more than $125,000.

Funding comes from the Department of Education's Child Nutrition Program, and the awarded schools will be able to purchase new kitchen equipment.

Officials say the equipment will help the schools continue to offer the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. Six thousand dollars is going to Dietrich School, after a new employee decided they should apply.

“I'm new here. I've been here since August and I didn't know what we needed. I just saw the state had this grant available, so I went to our kitchen ladies here and our maintenance crew and I said what can we replace to better provide safe food and maybe get some more people coming in,” says Katie Trammel, child nutrition program director.

Dietrich school serves over 200 people daily and makes all of their food from scratch. With these funds they'll be buying a new warming cabinet and salad bar.