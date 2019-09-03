Chocolate lovers came out to enjoy the 19th annual Chocolate Extravaganza

At the Twin Falls County Fair, they had their 19th annual chocolate extravaganza.

People of all ages baked cookies, candies, cakes, cheesecakes, and pies... all made of chocolate.

People of all ages baked cheesecakes, cakes, cookies, candies, or pies... but the only trick is they had to be made of chocolate.

Judges decided which ones were the best, based on flavor, texture, presentation, smell, and taste.

"One of my favorite parts, is some of the people who baked these goodies, are here today, and the look on their face as they wait to see who wins, I just love that part," said one judge Shadow Seaman.

There were 6 judges, and they had fun tasting all the chocolate goodness.

"I love the taste of the chocolate, and the variety, the folks come up with some real variations, that you've never had before, something that really sparks your taste," Seaman said.

The idea for a chocolate extravaganza came from the county fair in Missoula, Montana.