2 Idaho men sentenced for a 2018 carjacking

Two East Idaho men have been sentenced for a carjacking that occurred in September 2018 in Blackfoot.

Rockit Rodriguez of Blackfoot was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pocatello to 130 months in prison for carjacking and possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Rodriguez to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

His codefendant, Antonio Ray Sesma-Lopez of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for carjacking, followed by three years of supervised release.

Both men pleaded guilty in 2019.