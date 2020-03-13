2 Strong 4 Bullies — Blake Fly gives presentation to Twin Falls students

KMVT presents Canadian motivational speaker Blake Fly, who is speaking to Twin Falls students as part of the 2 Strong 4 Bullies campaign.

Nationally acclaimed Blake Fly will be presenting "Judger not Nudger."

"Teens need to focus on what matters in their world. Friends matter. Family matters. Grades matter. Decisions matter. Most importantly, teenagers want to feel like they matter," according to Blake Fly's website.

Blake is a fan of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is heavily lactose intolerant and his favorite movie is admittedly The Notebook. Blake has been a TEDx conference host, a featured TEDx speaker and is the author of “The Campus Life Guide.” He has shared the stage with CBC’s Rick Mercer

2 Strong 4 Bullies campaign sponsors include ServPro of Twin Falls and Wood River Valley, Smith Pediatric Dentistry and Mid-Columbia Bus Company.

