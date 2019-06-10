2 in crashed Oregon plane jailed on marijuana charges

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - The pilot and passenger of a private airplane that crashed into an Oregon neighborhood over the weekend have been jailed on marijuana trafficking charges.

A single-engine 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza crashed into a tree Saturday in Medford, Oregon. The two in the plane crash sustained only minor injuries (image courtesy Medford Police).

The Mail Tribune reports Monday that 34-year-old Zachary Wayne Moore and 38-year-old Matthew William Thompson, both from Boise, Idaho, were booked in the Jackson County Jail on felony charges of importing or exporting marijuana items and unlawful marijuana possession.

The single-engine 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza crashed into a tree Saturday in Medford, Oregon.

No one on the ground was hurt and Moore and Thompson had only minor injuries.

Medford Police Sgt. Steve Furst says a federal drug investigation is ongoing.

Moore and Thompson haven't made a first court appearance and it's unclear if they have attorneys yet.

