2 injured when high speed chance ends in crash near Kimberly

Charges are pending for the driver in a high speed chase that led to an injury car crash Tuesday night between Twin Falls and Kimberly.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a Volkswagen GTI that was seen traveled at a high rate at about 11:30 p.m. near Meadowview Lane and Kimberly Road. According to a news release, the driver did not stop and the deputy pursued the car for several miles. The driver of the car reportedly ran several stop signs.

When the driver ran the stop sign at Highway 30 and collided a Ford mustang traveling northbound on 3400 East.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Justin Tylor Pulver, 21, he was extricated for the car and taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The driver of the Mustang, Odilia Torres-Juarez was also extricated and transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley with nonlife-threatening injuries. The girl in Pulver’s car was not injured.

Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire, Kimberly-Hansen Police and Idaho State Police all assisted. Charges for aggravated driving under the influence and eluding police are pending.