2 million pounds of P.F. Chang’s recalled over misbranding; Tyson expands chicken recall

More than 2 million pounds of frozen entrees have been recalled due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The recall affects P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice.

The frozen entrees might have milk in them, and it’s not listed on the product labels. Look for the “best by” dates of Sept. 26, 2019, through April 5, 2020.

A chart lists the affected products.

There haven’t been reports of anyone getting sick, but if you’ve got the pad thai or fried rice products, the USDA recommended you throw them out or return them.

In addition, Tyson Foods just expanded a recall they’ve had in place since March. They’re worried about pieces of metal in the chicken.

That recall now affects more than 11 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that were shipped nationwide, the USDA reported.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

A chart lists the affected Tyson products.

