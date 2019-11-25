2 spend night in van after taking wrong turn in Cassia County

Hunters found two people Monday afternoon who went missing in Cassia County on Sunday.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said two people were driving in a minivan Sunday afternoon toward Oakley when they took a wrong turn.

Sheriff Jay Heward said they called family members in Twin Falls at about 5 or 6 p.m. to say they’d gotten lost. Dispatched was then notified.

A search party spent the night looking for the two. Heward said hunters found the people at about 1 p.m. Monday in the Logger Springs area, north of City of Rocks National Reserve. The minivan had gotten a flat tire. The people spent the night in the minivan. They were located in an area without cellular service.

The couple were checked out and other than cold, tired and hungry, were otherwise in good shape.

Heward said the two were smart enough to stay with the van. This time of year he advises people to keep an extra blanket or sleeping bag and even extra food and water in their vehicle.

“If you get caught out somewhere and get snowed on during the daytime hours, try to wipe the snow off your roof and hood so your vehicle can be seen from the air,” he said.

With the cold weather they hope to find people quickly.

“With more recent snow, unless you are equipped with a decent vehicle, it’s probably the wrong time of year to go through the backcountry,” he said.