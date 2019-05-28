2 teens stuck by car while crossing Twin Falls street

A couple of teenagers were hit by a car Monday night in Twin Falls, sending one to the hospital.

Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O’Donnell said the two teens, identified as Lily Clifton, 18, and Brandyn Dudley, 19, were crossing Filer Avenue East at Maurice Street North in the cross walk at about 9 p.m. when they were struck by a car driven by Kara Smith, 19.

Smith told officers who responded to the incident her vision was obstructed due to a damaged windshield wiper and heavy rain.

Clifton was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for minor injuries. Dudley refused medical attention for an injury to his elbow.

O’Donnell said Smith was cited for inattentive careless driving, a misdemeanor charge.