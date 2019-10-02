200 million ‘Words With Friends’ players affected by data breach

Login information of over 200 million users of the popular mobile games “Words With Friends” and “Draw Something” was exposed in a recent data breach. The information includes names, email addresses and login IDs, but game developer Zynga said in a Sept. 12 news release that financial information was not included.

A hacker who calls him or herself Gnosticplayers admitted to stealing data from more than 218 million user accounts, CNET said, citing a report published Sunday by Hacker News. The report says the hacker accessed a database of Android and iOS users who installed the game before Sept. 2.

Zynga said in its September release they were taking steps to protect users’ accounts. They said they have involved third-party forensics firms and law enforcement in their investigation.

The company is advising its users to change their passwords and has provided a website with information about the breach.

Zynga is one of the most popular mobile gaming companies in the world, with hits including “Words With Friends,” “Draw Something,” “FarmVille” and “Mafia Wars.”

