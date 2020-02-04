2020 Relay for Life effort in Twin Falls kicks off at the College of Southern Idaho

The 2020 Relay for Life of Twin Falls kickoff party took place at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is the worlds largest fundraising event to fight cancer, and brings 4 million people together across the world to join in the fight against cancer.

"It's a ton of fun and you will get hooked once you attend one relay and become involved you're a team captain with friends and family you'll see it's fun, team building, friendship making event" Cindy Wolf, Relay for Life Team Support Volunteer in Twin Falls said.

If you weren't able to attend Tuesday's kick off party, it's deftinitely not too late to get involved in the the big event. The 2020 Relay for Life of Twin Falls will take place on May 15 from 6 p.m to 12 a.m. at the CSI Expo Center. For more information head over to relayforlife.org/twinfalls/Id