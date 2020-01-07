Advertisement

$20K reward offered to aid in finding missing Rexburg children

Grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock are holding a press conference on Jan. 7 in Rexburg...
Grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock are holding a press conference on Jan. 7 in Rexburg regarding their missing grandchildren Joshua &amp;quot;JJ&amp;quot; Vallow and Tylee Ryan. A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to their recovery. (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jan. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM MST
The last time Kay and Larry Woodcock talked to their grandson to Joshua “JJ” Vallow was on Aug. 10, and that sometimes he would just call them to say “Poppa,” and then run off.

That day Kay and Larry day talked to JJ three times following Charles Vallows' death via FaceTime and that's the last time they talked to him. They said the exchange felt felt awkward or suspicious, like he was being pushed off the phone, or the conversation was being directed, by someone holding the device.

The Woodcocks talked to reporters at a press conference Tuesday morning in Rexburg. A reward of $20,000 is being offered for any information leading directly to the recovery of 7-year-old JJ and his sister 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Kay and Larry Woodcock are the paternal grandparents of JJ. Joshua Vallow was last seen in September along with Tylee.

Joshua and Tylee's mother and step-father did not report their children missing, have not cooperated with law enforcement regarding their whereabouts and are believed to have fled the state.

Joshua has special needs and law enforcement was called to perform a welfare check on Joshua Vallow on Nov. 26 after not hearing from him.

His mother Lori Vallow married Chad Daybell, following the death his wife Tammy Daybell in October 2019. At the time, Tammy Daybell's death was believed to be the result of the natural causes. Tammy Daybell's body was exhumed on Dec. 11 and the cause of her death is now being determined.

Lori Vallow, now a Daybell, also had a spouse who died in peculiar circumstances. Her former husband Charles Vallow was shot by her brother Alex Cox.

When police were able to talk to Chad and Lori a Daybell in November authorities say both lied about the whereabouts of Tylee and Joshua, who are still missing.

Kay and Larry Woodcock have traveled from Louisiana pleading for the public's help in locating their grandson.

Kay said the moment she learned Chad and Lori had lied to law enforcement about the whereabouts of Joshua and Tylee sent chills up their spine, and they know something was really bad.

Kay believes Charles' death was a homicide, and is highly concerned after she says Lori expressed she wanted Charles and Josh out of her life in January. Larry Woodcock says Charles informed her that Lori was having an affair with Chad.

Kay and Larry say Charles told them about he was very concerned about Lori's mental state, and that she had made threats to him prior to his death.

Kay says the moment they knew Joshua was missing was a progression.

Kay says she was, "Blown away by the story," and can't believe Lori is refusing to say where the kids are, and plead for Lori Daybell to please let her know where they are.

The Woodcocks said Lori quit coming to Lake Charles a few years ago. Tylee wasn't really around that much and would do her own thing. They had a stronger relationship with JJ.

"We want the authorities to do their job, and we're not going to interfere with them," Larry said. "There's a reason they're not going to bother them. They say Lori just told them Charles was dead, but didn't tell them he had been shot by Alex."

Watch the news conference in the videos below.

