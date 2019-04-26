21 students graduate drug court; A look into some of their roads to recovery

Twenty-one people across the Magic Valley celebrated their new way of life Thursday night in Burley.

"You've fought the good fight, you've won this battle," said a former drug court graduate to the newly graduating class.

The King Fine Arts Center was filled with former addicts, family who supported them and law enforcement officials who watched them go through the program.

"The felony drug court program is a 12 to 18 month program, outpatient treatment program," explained Israel Enriquez, the drug court coordinator for the Fifth Judicial District.

Graduate Josh Fischer told KMVT he was addicted to marijuana and alcohol for more than 15 years.

"Stints with other harder drugs and it finally just caught up with me. Making bad decisions, I lost family, so I was back out doing stupid things I knew better than I shouldn’t been doing," Fischer said.

He said it was a long road of change for him to get to this day.

"It feels pretty good to know that I’ve come this far," he said.

Graduate Tollie Polizzi said she couldn't stay sober after trying many times.

"Nothing worked. I needed a more intense level of supervision and drug court did it," she said.

Enriquez said participants in the program had to check into court weekly for the first 12 weeks. They also attended treatment, submit urine tests often and go through treatment.

"In drug court it’s a lot of focus on honesty, accountability and communication," he said.

The program is somewhat like a last stop for many of the participants.

"What drug court is viewed as often, is that it’s the last stop before prison for a lot of our participants," he said. "We feel like it's important for them to get the wrap around treatment and the support they need to sustain themselves and their recovery long term."

Sheaylyn Parton, another drug court graduate, said it was rough going into the program at first because they did demand a lot of work.

"I spent a lot of years giving people false hope. My mom, my brother, my sister, even myself," she said.

Fischer said changing lifestyles could help make a person on drugs be more successful in sobering up.

"If you want the change, you just have to set your mind to it and do what you gotta do. If you're going to continue being around the same people that you used with, it's never going to happen," he said.