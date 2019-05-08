24-year-old murder case goes to district court

A Burley man who is accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl in 1995 was back in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Gilberto Rodriguez was in court again Wednesday for the second half of his preliminary hearing that was initially held on April 26.

Regina Krieger was found murdered in April 1995, her body found with stab wounds.

That first preliminary hearing went about eight hours long, hearing testimonies from a few witnesses, including a pathologist, forensic dentist and others.

One witness claimed they helped Rodriguez dump Regina's body in the Snake River. Another witness said that Rodriguez mentioned Regina in their conversations a few times, saying that it was a shame that he “had to get rid of her."

After hearing statements from the defendant and the state, Judge Rick Bollar ultimately decided to bind the case over to district court.

Rodriguez's next hearing will be on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m.