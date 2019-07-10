27 Magic Valley schools to receive free fruit and vegetables this falls

Olearys / CC BY 2.0
By  | 
Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twenty-seven Magic Valley schools are among 124 that will receive free, fresh fruits and vegetables during school year 2019-2020 from the U.S. department of Agriculture.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

According to the news release, the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process. The program aims to benefit children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.

The following are the 27 Magic Valley schools selected for the program.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus