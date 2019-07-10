27 Magic Valley schools to receive free fruit and vegetables this falls

Twenty-seven Magic Valley schools are among 124 that will receive free, fresh fruits and vegetables during school year 2019-2020 from the U.S. department of Agriculture.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

According to the news release, the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process. The program aims to benefit children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.

The following are the 27 Magic Valley schools selected for the program.

