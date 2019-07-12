28 Idaho lawmakers oppose Boise State diversity programs

A group of 28 Idaho Republican lawmakers have sent a letter to Boise State University criticizing the school's efforts to address gender-based violence, aid underrepresented minority students and to avoid bias in hiring decisions because the lawmakers say those and other programs increase tuition costs and go against the "Idaho way."

The Post Register reports the letter was written by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp on July 9. Dozens of other Republican state lawmakers signed it, including Majority Leader Mike Moyle of Star, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks of Nampa, Rep. Brent Crane of Nampa and Rep. Judy Boyle of Midvale.

The lawmakers called the school's efforts to create inclusivity, diversity and equality "disconcerting." They said the programs result in segregation, add unnecessary costs and that instead BSU officials should focus on "academic excellence."

BSU spokesman Greg Hahn said he was not able to immediately reach Tromp for a response.

