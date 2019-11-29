Friday night is the 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event at Kimberly Nurseries Landscape and Irrigation.

Doors opened to the public at 5:30 p.m. just in time to enjoy a hot chili baked potato dinner, followed by a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.

People came out as early as 7 a.m. to begin getting ready for the event. Setting up was a little interesting due to the snow, but they persevered. Potatoes were baked, banners were hung, all in preparation for another year of Christmas in the Nighttime Sky.

"We couldn't put the event on without all our sponsors helping us out. There's near a hundred people that help out with this event, and it takes a village and they're all here like they are every year and putting it together despite the weather so we invite people to come out," says David Wright, event coordinator.

Buses are provided to transport people from the Kmart parking lot to the event. In case you don't make it out Friday, make sure to still come out to Kimberly Nurseries and donate a toy for the Christmas for Kids Program.