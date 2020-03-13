2nd Annual Construction Expo takes place in Twin Falls

The second annual construction expo is taking place in Twin Falls Thursday and Friday.

Students from around the valley come together for a two day event, where they get hands on experience learning all about different trades.

Roofing, siding, painting, and electric work, are examples of what they learn during the two day event.

Students get hands on experience with a little of everything.

The president of the Magic Valley Builders Association says that he really applauds the professionals who gave up there day of work to be there and teach the kids what they know.

"It's really important to get kids to realize again that you can make a living, have a career and be in the trades, whether it's framing, siding, Sheetrock doing roofing whatever this is a viable alternative to going to college, it doesn't mean you don't have to go to college in fact go to college, and still join the industry, that's great," said James Wallace, the president of the Magic Valley Builder's Association.

Friday they will put what they learned to the test and actually build a tiny shed.