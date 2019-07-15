Kids and Rigs event returns Saturday for second year

An opportunity for a child to touch an ambulance, fire truck or any other big rigs is coming up this Saturday.

St. Luke's will be hosting their second annual Kids and Rigs event this Saturday. Last year, the event was called touch-a-truck.

They will be having all kinds of big vehicles for kids to go around, see and touch.

Speech Language Pathologist Jenna Miller said it's a great way to help children ask questions and understand how the vehicles work and operate, as youth don't normally get to see them up close and personal.

"Since this is speech pathologist, we work on expressive language, receptive language and all that has to do with vocabulary and answering questions and being able to talk to people and be able to gather information," Miller said. "So, this is just a kind of fun, informal event where they can go and practice some of those skills and also experience some new things that they can be excited about and talk about with their family and friends."

The event takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho's parking lot located on Falls Avenue.

From 10-10:30 a.m., they will have quiet time for children who are more sensitive to loud sounds.