Second annual Twin Falls Old Town Criterium takes over downtown

On Saturday, Twin Falls downtown was filled with fast-paced energy as the 2nd Annual Twin Falls Old Town Criterium races took place.

The event is a partnership between Clif Bar, Cycle Therapy, city of Twin Falls and other agencies. This year they hosted the Idaho State Championship Criterium.

"It's a feather in our cap. It shows that we're growing it," said Terry Patterson, the race director. " I think It shows that people recognize the quality of the event that we put on last year and keeping in mind that we want a safe event for our racers and our spectators. I think it was nice to received the host for the state championship, that's a plus and Its a way of helping grow our event."

Racers participated from Men's, Juniors to Women's categories. Chris Downey traveled from Boise to participate in the Men's 4/5 category and said he prefers the races that are short and filled with high intensity.

"Having the spectators around. It just helps you go so much faster. You feed off the crowd energy for sure," Downey said.

Downey said there's strategies and techniques riders take in account rather than just going fast in circles.

"It definitely takes a lot of technique," Downey said. "Pressing down on the inside of your handle bar and your loading up your outside leg."

Clint Freiheit from Boise took the win for the Men's 4/5 category. It was the first race that kick-off the event.

"Coming in on the last lap, I was right in the front pack, so I knew I was where I needed to be and putting it all out there and hoped for the best and it worked out," Freiheit said.

After the races, riders were able to cool off in a lounge, organizers provided for the participants.