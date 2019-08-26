3 dead in head-on crash east of Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Three people have died following a head-on crash east of Boise.

Authorities say the crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday on Idaho 21.

Idaho State Police say 51-year-old Jerry Neher of Nampa was driving south in a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer when he crossed the centerline.

Police say he struck a 2012 Toyota Rav4 being driven by 67-year-old Peter Tanorikiho of Boise.

Police say Tanorikiho and his passenger, 60-year-old Lelelewa Tanorikiho of Boise, died at the scene.

Police say Neher's vehicle caught fire and he was transported to a hospital in Boise where he later died.

