3 ways to cut hot water use, save on your utility bill

Water heating is one of the biggest expenses in your house according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

As the temperatures continue to drop this winter, chances are your bills will get higher and higher. If you want to save on your utility bill, cut your hot water use.

Using hot water to shower, do laundry and the dishes is one of the biggest expenses for households, but you don't have to sacrifice comfort to save.

Saving is as simple as taking a shorter hot shower and shutting off the water while you soap up.

But there's more you can do. Consumer Reports says these three tips can help you lower your hot water bill.

First, don’t rinse dishes before you put them in the dishwasher. It's not energy efficient and experts say all you need to do is just scrape food off.

Secondly, use cold or warm water for your laundry. Consumer Reports says their tests show clothes still get clean.

Also, use the washer's faster spin cycle for less drying time.

Third, buy energy efficient appliances. Consumer Reports says Energy Star washing machines and dishwashers use 33 percent less water than standard models.

As a bonus, new dishwashers are much quieter these days.

