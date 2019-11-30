3-year-old injured in dog attack makes full recovery

Nevaeh Lynne Goedhart, a 3-year-old Bliss girl injured after being attacked by a dog in September has made a full recovery after several surgeries and undertaking physical therapy according to her mother Alexiss Goedhart.

Over the course of Nevaeh's recovery her family incurred significant medical expenses according to Alexiss, and organizations within the southern Idaho have lended a hand to help lessen the burden. On Saturday, Nov. 30 Outlaws & Angels in Bliss organized and hosted a fundraiser for Nevaeh's family. A second fundraiser has also been planned. A benefit for Nevaeh Lyyne Goedhart organized by Rule The Day is scheduled for Sat., Dec. 21 at the Whiskey Creek Saloon and Grill in Twin Falls.