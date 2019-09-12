3,000 U.S. flags near Jerome display honors loss lives in 9/11

On Wednesday, remembering and paying tribute those that risk their lives an the people who died in the Sept. 11 attacks continue throughout the Magic Valley.

On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Crossroads Point, a business center, displayed 3,000 U.S. flags near the intersection of US Highway 93 and Interstate 84 in Jerome.

Jerome County Sheriff's Office, city police and leaders as well as firefighters with community convened at the site to hold a Patriot Day ceremony.

Blair Crouch, general manager of Crossroads Point, headlined one of the speeches.

"We hear so many wonderful stories of where people are on 9/11 and what they've been doing," Crouch said. "We need to remember that. We need to remember all of the men and women who defend our freedom."

Crossroad Points set up the flags every two years and have done so since 2005. The public can purchase a flag for $30 with the proceeds supporting North Side Military Museum and Jerome Historical Society.

The flags will be on display until Sept. 16. On Saturday, veterans from across the Magic Valley will hold an additional ceremony at the site and it will start at 2 p.m.