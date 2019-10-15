Hagerman hosts 3rd Annual Fossil Day Parade

Children dressed in costumes watched as the Fossil Day Parade made its way through Hagerman on Saturday.

People came out, enjoyed the beautiful weather and had a great time with family and friends. This was the third year for the parade. People were out as early as 7:30 a.m. beginning with a breakfast.

The parade started at Snake River Grill and went to Hagerman City Park. There was food, entertainment and live music from Greg Griggs, Idaho 75 and more, while people walked around and enjoyed over 45 vendors selling everything from Idaho made crafts and art to about anything else you can imagine.