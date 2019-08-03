4H Minidoka poultry program sees strong 2019 fair season

The 4H Minidoka County Poultry Program finished with a strong fair season, with more than 200 chickens showcase for the poultry show.

Troy Draper, the co-poultry superintendent said, their program has grown over the last eight years.

"We have grown from like eight projects eight years ago, to I have 215 birds in this barn right now. It's a good project, it teaches the kids responsibilities," Draper said.

Draper said the poultry program can be cost efficient and an easy way to introduce 4H activities to children.

"It's just easier for younger to get started and a lot of our kids will go on to show dairy heifers or steers. This is like a starter think to teach how to take care of an animal, their responsibilities," Draper said.

The Minidoka County Fair wrapped up its festivities on Saturday with the annual livestock sale.