4-H beef program sees boost in numbers

4-H in southern Idaho is all about family and community according to 4-H leader Jeanette Fuller.

"I've seen probably 20 people here today," Fuller said at the Twin Falls County Fair on Saturday.

She said there was downtown turn in past years in participation in the 4-H beef program, but that changed this year.

"Actually we’re up about 15 kids in the program and we're up by a few steers," Fuller said.

Fuller says 4-H is the one the best avenues in the community for children to learn life skills that will benefit them no matter what field they eventually go into. The most exciting thing for her is seeing the hard work all the kids put into it.

"They come out here and for a lot of them it's just simple victories," Fuller said.

However, the hopes of victory are often met with the at times harsh facts of reality: Not everyone receives a ribbon or a trophy.

"I promise judging the efforts of the young people is a lot harder than judging their cattle," said 4-H beef cattle show judge at the Twin Falls County Fair, Marty Ropp.

Ropp flew in from Illinois on Friday to judge the beef cattle show at the fair, and said judging can at times be difficult.

"It's not always the easiest thing from time to time folks don't agree with you," Ropp said. "Surprisingly when you’re the judge of an official event."

"Sometimes there's a steer I would pick and there's a steer a judge would pick so it's really fun listening to all of that," said Jacee Fuller, a enthusiastic youth 4-H competitor who was standing in front of her prize winning cow.

Fuller said the feeling of winning hasn't hit yer yet, but that she learned so much from the experience up to this point.

"I have learned so much my aunts and my cousins have helped me a lot," Fuller said. "They taught me how to show. And how to fit them and everything."

And at the Twin Falls County Fair, Marty Ropp, thinks southern Idaho has something special going that the community needs to support.

"Here, more people that smile, clap, support the kids. And you guys need to take pride in that every much as the quality of the cattle," Ropp stated.